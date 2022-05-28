Nottinghamshire World War Two airfields to be honoured
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A pair of World War Two airfields are to be honoured by a conservation trust with the unveiling of two memorials.
The Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust is to unveil the memorials to commemorate Ossington and Winthorpe airfields, in Nottinghamshire.
Both airfields were used for training during the war,
The chief executive of Newark Showground, which is located on one of the sites, said he was pleased the heritage was being marked.
'Active base'
Ossington was a major RAF training airfield after opening in 1941, instructing a variety of future aircrews on famous aircraft of the day such as Airspeed Oxfords and Vickers Wellingtons.
When it closed in 1946, the airfield had pioneered the practice of long-distance airliner flying.
Winthorpe opened in 1940, with Avro Lancasters and Short Stirlings based there between 1943 and 1945.
The airfield closed in 1958, and is now best known as home to the Newark Showground.
Simon Eccleston, chief executive of the showground, said: "Winthorpe was an active base in World War Two.
"We are very pleased to have its heritage marked."
Nearly 200 of the granite memorials have already been unveiled, with hundreds more being planned.
The charity said it eventually aims to commemorate each known major disused UK airfield.
