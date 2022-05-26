Appeal after motorcyclist seriously hurt in Mapperley crash
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Nottingham.
Officers were called to Porchester Road in Mapperley after the collision, which happened at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with "potentially life-altering injuries", a Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said.
Part of Porchester Road was closed for some time but later reopened.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash has also been asked to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.