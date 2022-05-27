Nottingham maternity services: Trust told to make immediate improvements
An NHS trust at the centre of concerns about avoidable deaths and injuries to babies has been told to make immediate improvements to its maternity services.
The Care Quality Commission said the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's maternity services were still inadequate.
The healthcare watchdog said the trust had serious staffing and cultural problems.
The trust said it was working hard to make the necessary improvements.
It comes after it was announced on Thursday that Donna Ockenden, who led an inquiry into maternity failings in Shropshire, is to chair a review of services in Nottingham.
The review was launched following dozens of baby deaths and injuries but has faced sustained criticism from families and campaigners over its remit and independence.
NHS maternity services in Nottingham - based at the Nottingham City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre - were initially rated as inadequate in 2020.
The latest reports said maternity services at both sites remained inadequate overall.
Inspectors, who visited in March, said the department did not have enough staff to care for women and keep them safe.
They also issued a warning notice over safe care and treatment related to observations and triage services.
The CQC noted that only 62% of staff had completed mandatory training, against a target of 90%.
'Serious problems'
Inspectors said their warning notice was issued as staff were not always carrying out observations to make sure patients' conditions were not deteriorating and that triage wait times were too long.
However, the report did say staff were compassionate and kind and there was an improvement in staff morale.
Fiona Allinson, CQC's director of operations, Midlands network, said: "We saw staff in the maternity departments at NUH NHS Trust working hard to provide care to patients in very challenging circumstances.
"Although we found some improvements, they are not widespread or rapid enough to address the areas of concern we identified during previous inspections.
"It's disappointing that despite several inspections where CQC has told the trust areas they must improve to keep mums and babies safe, serious problems remain."
Sharon Wallis, director of midwifery at NUH said: "Our teams are working hard to make the necessary improvements, but recognise we have more to do and are absolutely determined to speed up the pace of change and deliver quality services for women and their families."
The wider review by Donna Ockenden follows an investigation that found dozens of babies had died or were left with serious injuries at the trust.
The review itself has previously faced criticism from families who have said it is neither powerful nor independent enough but on Thursday NHS England confirmed Ms Ockenden, who led an inquiry into maternity services in Shropshire, would oversee the Nottingham cases.
The overall rating for both Nottingham City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre following the CQC inspection remains rated requires improvement.
