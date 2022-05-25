South Leverton: Footage released in cyclist hit-and-run appeal
- Published
Police trying to trace a driver after a cyclist was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash have released video footage of a van.
Martin Wolstenholme, 51, was cycling home on 25 November when he was hit by a van in Westbrecks Lane, South Leverton, Nottinghamshire, police said.
He was found in a ditch by a passer-by and had to have extensive surgery for chest and shoulder injuries.
Police have released CCTV footage of a white van seen in the area.
Det Con Chris Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We would ask anyone that recognises this van and knows the person who owns it to get in touch with us immediately, as they may be able to assist us with our inquiries.
"A man was left with serious injuries that required extensive surgery following this hit-and-run incident and he is still receiving ongoing treatment six months later.
"It is extremely important that anyone with information about this incident gets in touch with the police right away, so that we can better establish exactly what happened."
The van is thought to be a long wheel base van, possibly a Peugeot, Citroen or Fiat, and has black trim missing along the passenger side.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.