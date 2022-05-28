Queen's Platinum Jubilee emblem student designer 'privileged'
The student who designed the Queen's Platinum Jubilee emblem has said he felt "privileged" his work has received a "warm reception" across the UK.
Edward Roberts's purple and platinum-coloured logo was selected as the winning entry in a competition.
The 19-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, said it was a "pleasure" to see his creation on everything from buses to chocolate bars and even deckchairs.
The Queen's 70-year reign will be marked over four days next week.
The graphic and communication design student at the University of Leeds won the competition run by the Victoria & Albert (V&A) museum with Buckingham Palace.
The emblem features a stylised crown, incorporating the number 70, on a round background similar to a royal seal.
A continuous line drawing, it symbolises the Queen's long reign.
The logo has also been emblazoned across trains, champagne bottles, teddy bears and coins.
Mr Roberts, from Southwell, said: "I wanted the design to be scalable and I'm glad it carries itself when on a chocolate bar, all the way to the size of a London bus.
"The most unexpected item I have seen the emblem applied to is the coins which will be used for the Wimbledon singles finals coin tosses. Being a tennis fan myself, it was lovely.
"To see my design used throughout the country, and further afield, is a pleasure.
"The competition has brought with it exciting opportunities, and I feel privileged that my work has received such a warm reception."
'Honoured'
Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, having acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952.
The graphic designer has been invited to attend the official jubilee celebrations and a live concert outside Buckingham Palace.
He said he felt "honoured" to have been invited to the event marking the occasion on the bank holiday weekend.
Mr Roberts has also worked with the Royal Collection Trust to design an additional emblem of the UK's national flowers in the same style as his winning jubilee entry.
