Nottingham woman stole funds raised after baby girl's death
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A woman who raised £1,000 in memory of a baby girl but then stole the money has been jailed.
Chanel Bailey, 26, from Nottingham, set up the campaign after befriending a woman whose premature baby had died.
Police said she withdrew £935 from the account on 21 January 2020.
Officers found she had previously raised money for a two-year-old girl with a brain tumour after contacting the child's mother, before failing to hand over money she had collected.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, Bailey of Martinmass Close, Lenton, was jailed for two years and three months, having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.
Previous deceptions
A police investigation found it was not the first time Bailey had dishonestly collected donations.
In 2017, she contacted the mother of a two-year-old girl with a terminal brain tumour.
Bailey said she wanted to help raise money to send the little girl to Germany for treatment.
A sponsored walk was organised but Bailey failed to hand over cash she collected.
She also announced plans to shave her head to raise money for the same cause and again failed to hand over donations.
Insp Christopher Jury said: "Chanel Bailey took advantage of her victims' pain and the charitable spirit of many people, just so she could treat herself on other people's hard-earned money.
"The deception was cunning and manipulative and I am pleased the courts recognised this."
