RIBA Building of the Year: Nottingham Trent site named
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A university building has been named winner of a prestigious award by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
Nottingham Trent University's (NTU) Lyth Building, at its Brackenhurst Campus, was named 2022 East Midlands Building of the Year.
The awards jury described the Lyth as sitting "elegantly" amid other listed buildings and designed landscapes.
While the Lyth Building was the winner, other buildings also won RIBA East Midlands Regional Awards and some special awards.
These included:
- Ada Belfield Centre and Belper Library, Derbyshire: A combined care home and public library, reusing parts of the old Thornton's factory.
- Derwent Valley Villa, Duffield, Derbyshire: A new-build private house.
- Ravine House, Chesterfield, Derbyshire: A large scale renovation of a 1967 private house.
- The Parchment Works, Gretton, Northamptonshire: Private house extension built within ruined scheduled monument.
All award winners will now be considered for a RIBA national award, due to be announced in June.
The Lyth Building was designed by Evans Vettori Architects.
The campus is home to the university's School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences.
The Lyth Building is part of a major investment plan to improve the facilities, teaching and research for staff, students and visiting members of the public.
The awards jury said of the project: "The Lyth sits elegantly [in] its context of listed buildings and designed landscapes, while giving a centre and focus to the burgeoning campus of NTU.
"It has raised the bar for future development."
RIBA President, Simon Allford said: "Winning a regional building of the year award is a major achievement.
"Across the country projects have been selected for this accolade because they are exemplars of the very best of innovative, intelligent and delightful design.
"My warmest congratulations to all those involved."
