Nottingham man injured in crash between motorbike and car
- Published
A man has been hurt in a crash between a motorbike and car in Nottingham.
Officers were called to Porchester Road, in Mapperley, at about 10:05 BST on Monday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and the road was closed from Mapperley Top to the junction with Sandford Road.
Insp Abi Goucher said: "Officers remain at the scene as an investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and a temporary police cordon has been set up."
Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.