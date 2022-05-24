Awsworth: Arrest after man injured in road rage stabbing
- Published
A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a road rage assault.
Police said the 26-year-old was stabbed in the arm in Gin Close Way, Awsworth, Nottinghamshire, before the suspect drove away at 10:20 BST on Sunday.
The injured man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was also detained on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released on conditional bail.
Det Sgt Katie Hurrell said inquiries were ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage that could help to get in touch.
