Newark school fire: Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of starting a large fire at a former school, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to The Old Piano School, in Appleton Gate, Newark on Wednesday evening.
Officers say no-one was hurt in the blaze but the building was "significantly damaged".
The girl was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has been released under investigation.
Det Insp Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This was an incredibly dangerous incident that mercifully didn't result in anyone being injured.
"We have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident but our enquires are still ongoing, so we'd ask that anyone who has any information that could assist us with our investigation gets in touch immediately."
