Nottingham 10k: First woman wins 'fantastic' road race
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A woman has won Nottingham's 10K road race for the first time as it returned following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event took place on the University of Nottingham's campus for the first time in three years on Sunday.
GB long-distance runner and former European XC Champion, Gemma Steel, was the first to cross the line.
She was the first ever female winner of the race, finishing in a time of 00:35:03 with male runner Philip Nind crossing the line 27 seconds later.
Nottingham's 10K road race is one of several around the country organised by Run For All, a not-for-profit company that was a legacy of Jane Tomlinson, who raised millions of pounds for charity after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Starting on East Drive on the University of Nottingham campus, the race followed a course that took runners around the campus and past the sights of Highfield Park Boating Lake and Wollaton Park, before making it back to Cut Through Lane for the big finish.
Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events for Run For All, said: "After a three-year break, it was fantastic to be back in Nottingham today.
"The sun was shining and the enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success."
Finishing shortly behind Gemma Steel in the women's race was Emily Kiernan in 00:44:18 and Sarah Hill who clocked 00:45:09.
Andrew Walters was the second male across the finish line in a time of 00:35:56, closely followed by Peter Bryant 00:36:51.
