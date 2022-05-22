Hundreds attend Sikh festival in Nottingham
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Nottingham to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi for the first time in three years.
The street procession should have happened two weeks ago but it was postponed due to traffic management issues.
The coronavirus pandemic prevented the traditional celebrations the previous two years.
The annual festival involved a parade, sword-fighting displays and meditation.
Vaisakhi celebrates the founding of the Sikh community, the Khalsa, in 1699.
On Sunday spiritual hymns were sung as the Nagar Kirtan procession moved between two gurdwaras in the city.
Organiser Gagan Johal said celebrating at home during the pandemic was "not the same".
He said there had been excitement around the return of the traditional festivities.
"It's been three years and everybody has got a good hype and a buzz out of it.
"They were looking forward to coming back out on the street and meeting each other again - making the streets bright, colourful, loud," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.