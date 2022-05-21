Man left seriously injured in Nottingham attack
A man has suffered what was described by police as "potentially life-altering" injuries in an attack in Nottingham city centre.
Officers said they were called to Lower Parliament Street shortly after 03:30 BST.
The man was taken to hospital with his serious injuries.
A cordon has been put in place in the area and Nottinghamshire Police urged any witnesses to get in contact with them.
