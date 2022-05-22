Nottingham 10K race returns after three-year gap
- Published
Nottingham's 10K road race is due to return to the city following a three-year gap due to coronavirus.
The event is taking place on the University of Nottingham's campus.
It is one of several around the country organised by Run For All, a not-for-profit company that was a legacy of Jane Tomlinson, who raised millions of pounds for charity after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Closures to some roads in the area will apply.
Roads affected include East Drive, Beeston Lane, Cripps Hill, Cut Through Lane, Jubilee Avenue, Keighton Hill, Lenton Hall Drive, Library Road and Science Road.
Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, said: "After a... hiatus, we are really looking forward to welcoming runners to Nottingham.
"Unfortunately an event of this scale does mean some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.
"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and will lift the closures as soon as possible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.