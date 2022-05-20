Arrest over Nottingham Forest play-off match trouble
A man has been arrested and interviewed by police investigating trouble at the end of a football match.
After Nottingham Forest won a penalty shootout in their Championship play-off match against Sheffield United on Tuesday, crowds came on to the pitch.
One Sheffield player was knocked to the ground and allegations have emerged a Forest fan was stamped on.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 25-year-old man presented himself to police and was arrested on suspicion of assault.
He has since been released on police bail.
Officers said they have been reviewing the contents of a social media video showing an incident at the end of the match.
Det Insp Nicholas Hall said: "We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect.
"As our investigation continues we would like to speak to any other witnesses who have not yet come forward."
