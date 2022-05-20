Natasha Abrahart suicide: Judge rules university ignored disability
A university has been told to pay more than £50,000 in damages for discriminating against the disability of a student who killed herself.
Natasha Abrahart, 20, was studying at the University of Bristol when she took her own life in April 2018.
Her parents took action over the university's failure to make adjustments for her social anxiety disorder.
The university said it was considering an appeal.
Judge Alex Ralton, who heard the case at Bristol County Court, said: "In my judgment there can be no doubt that there was direct discrimination, especially once the university knew or should have known that a mental health disability of some sort was preventing Natasha from performing."
In a 46-page written judgment, he found the university had breached its duties to make reasonable adjustments to the way it assessed Miss Abrahart and treated her unfavourably because of the consequences of her disability.
He found these breaches led to her death, noting that "it was accepted by the medical experts that the primary stressor and cause of Natasha's depressive illness was oral assessment".
He listed occasions when Miss Abrahart was given a succession of poor marks - including 0 out of 100 - for failing to attend lab interviews or answering questions at oral assessments poorly.
"Her poor performance would likely have been down to being unable to orally answer questions," he said.
Speaking after the ruling, Natasha's father Robert Abrahart, a retired university lecturer from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, said: "Today, 1,481 days after Natasha took her own life on the day of an assessment she simply couldn't do, after years of protestations from the university that it did all it could to support her, after having battled our way through an inquest and a civil trial, we finally have the truth.
"The University of Bristol broke the law and exposed our daughter to months of wholly unnecessary psychological trauma, as she watched her grades plummet, and her hopes for the future crumble before her eyes."
Her mother Margaret added: "We really hope the University of Bristol will finally take its head out of the sand and recognise that now is the time for change.
"We hope they will apologise for the role they played in Natasha's death and will take us up on our offer of help."
