Natasha Abrahart suicide: Judge rules university ignored disability
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A university has been told to pay more than £50,000 in damages for discriminating against the disability of a student who killed herself.
Natasha Abrahart, 20, was studying at the University of Bristol when she took her own life in April 2018.
Her parents took action over the university's failure to make adjustments for her social anxiety disorder.
The university said it was considering an appeal.
Judge Alex Ralton, who heard the case at Bristol County Court, said: "In my judgment there can be no doubt that there was direct discrimination, especially once the university knew or should have known that a mental health disability of some sort was preventing Natasha from performing."
