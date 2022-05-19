'Hero' van driver frees person from burning car in Bramcote
An appeal has been launched to find a "hero" van driver who rescued a person trapped in a burning car.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a report of a car fire in Derby Road, Bramcote, at 11:50 BST on Wednesday.
It added the driver had been unable to escape as an electrical failure would not allow the door to open.
A passing van driver managed to force the door open but left before he could be thanked by the fire service.
The driver of the car told the fire service they pulled up outside the Sherwin Arms pub after noticing smoke coming from the engine.
Power to the vehicle had also failed and they were not able to open the door.
The car then caught alight with the driver trapped inside.
But a man driving past in a white van stopped and was able to force open the door.
Firefighters based at Stapleford Fire Station, who arrived shortly after, said on social media the driver was "unharmed but shaken".
The crew extinguished the blaze but said the car was destroyed.
It said the driver of the van was a "hero" and appealed for help to find him.
