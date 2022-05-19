Billy Sharp: Man jailed for headbutting player at end of match
A man has been jailed for headbutting a footballer at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off match with Sheffield United.
Billy Sharp, Sheffield United's captain, was injured after his side lost to Forest on penalties.
Sharp was knocked to the ground and reported to be "shook up and bleeding".
Robert Biggs, 30, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday.
Biggs, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was ordered to pay £500 compensation to Sharp, and £128 in court costs.
He was also given a two-year football banning order.
Biggs was told a separate charge of illegally entering the playing surface had been dropped.
