Billy Sharp: Player attack charity appeal raises more than £13k
By Amy Phipps & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
An online fundraiser started in response to an attack on a football player has generated more than £13,000.
Billy Sharp, captain of Sheffield United, was headbutted by a fan who had run on to the pitch after his side lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest.
Zoe Potts, a lifelong Forest fan from Alfreton, Derbyshire, started the appeal and said she had been "blown away" by the response.
Sharp has nominated Martin House Hospice as the charity to benefit.
The Blades had just lost the Championship play-off semi final at Forest's City Ground when hundreds of spectators came on to the pitch.
Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, 30, assaulted Sharp in a "deliberate and senseless act of violence".
Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday.
Ms Potts, who was at the game, said: "Everybody knew there was going to be a pitch invasion if we won.
"It was just excitement was going to boil over."
The footballer later said "one mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football".
However, he added it would not "ruin my respect for the Forest fans".
Ms Potts, 45, said she started the fundraiser to show her disgust in the attack.
With an original target of £500, she said the fundraiser had gone "brilliantly bonkers".
"At least some good is going to come out of what was a horrible incident," she added.
She would now like to see the total go up to £15,000.
Sharp has nominated Martin House Hospice - who provide care for children with life-limiting illnesses - to receive the money.
