Nottingham stroke patient calls for more research volunteers
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A retired chemist who had a stroke is calling for people to get involved in research.
Dr Fred Higton, from Nottingham, became a research volunteer in 2011 after he received life-saving treatment for a stroke.
He is now part of a National Institute Health and Care Research (NIHR) campaign to highlight the benefits of patient involvement in health research.
He said: "Having patients involved [in research] is crucial."
'They saved my life'
Dr Higton is a member of a community panel organised by NIHR in the East Midlands.
He said: "It is vital that we recruit more patient representatives to be involved with local health research.
"Having patients involved is crucial because otherwise research reports can be too academic and theoretical, making it harder for the public to understand.
"After recovering from a stroke, I wanted to give back to the community and the NHS after they saved my life."
The NIHR is the research partner of the NHS, public health and social care.
Professor Kamlesh Khunti, director of NIHR ARC East Midlands and the Centre for Ethnic Health Research, said: "This campaign raises awareness and shines a light on the significance of patient involvement within health research.
"Without volunteers, we would struggle to carry out meaningful co-production of evidence-based health research that is important to them, so it is important that we highlight how valuable they are."
