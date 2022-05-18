Man charged after Billy Sharp hurt at end of play-off match
- Published
A man has been charged after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was injured at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off match with the Blades.
Crowds invaded the pitch at the City Ground on Tuesday after Forest won the Championship play-off semi-final on penalties.
Sharp was knocked to the ground and later reported to be "shook up and bleeding".
Robert Biggs, 30, is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Biggs, from Derbyshire, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
