Jonathan Van-Tam misses knighthood ceremony due to Covid
By Ben Truslove
BBC News
- Published
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam missed his knighthood ceremony because he caught Covid.
Prof Van-Tam stepped down in March after five years as the deputy chief medical officer to start an academic role at the University of Nottingham.
He was knighted in the New Year Honours for his work in the pandemic and was due to be invested on Tuesday.
The university said he had "almost completely recovered" and the investiture would be rescheduled.
Prof Van-Tam - who was diagnosed with Covid last week - rose to prominence during the early months of the pandemic helping to explain coronavirus with the use of colourful metaphors, often based on football and invoking his beloved Boston United.
Along with Prof Sir Chris Whitty, he regularly appeared at Downing Street briefings explaining the latest changes in rules. Both were knighted in January.
In a statement, the university says he is fully vaccinated and currently working from home and "almost completely recovered".
"He is very disappointed not to have attended his investiture yesterday as was planned, however it will be rescheduled and he is very much looking forward to receiving his knighthood for services to public health," it added.
"This is a timely reminder that no matter how vigilant we remain, the risk of infection from Covid-19 remains present and can affect anyone. We should all continue to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves including getting fully vaccinated."
