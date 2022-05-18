Arrest after Billy Sharp hurt at end of play-off match
- Published
A man has been arrested after a player was injured when crowds invaded the pitch at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off match.
The home side had just beaten Sheffield United on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg when people surged onto the field.
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was knocked to the ground and was later reported to be "shook up and bleeding".
Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
They added the suspect remained in custody and would be questioned by officers.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
"We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation."
Security review call
In a statement, Nottingham Forest said they were "appalled" by the incident and the culprit faced a life ban from the club.
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) denounced it as a "senseless assault".
It said in a statement: "The football pitch is a place of work for our members, this is one of a growing number of incidents this season.
"Matchday security and fan disorder needs to be reviewed ahead of next season, and we will be raising player safety with the clubs, leagues and the UK Football Policing Unit."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.