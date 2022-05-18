Arrest after Billy Sharp hurt at end of play-off match
- Published
A man has been arrested after a player was injured when crowds invaded the pitch at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off match.
The home side had just beaten Sheffield United on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg when people surged onto the field.
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was knocked to the ground and was later reported to be "shook up and bleeding".
Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
They added the suspect remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
"We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.