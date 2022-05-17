Tributes paid to mother-of-two who was hit by car while jogging
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-two who died when she was hit by a car while out jogging.
Nottinghamshire Police said Aimi McCaffery was struck by a BMW in Cropwell Road, close to where it merges into Radcliffe Road, in Cropwell Butler at about 08:50 BST on Sunday.
The 46-year-old died at the scene, the force added.
In a statement, her family said Ms McCaffery was "a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and loving friend".
Ms McCaffery, from Cropwell Butler, leaves behind her husband as well as two children.
"We feel like our world has collapsed," her family added.
"Aimi was the bedrock of our family and our grief is incomparable."
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and any dashcam footage that may help their investigation.
