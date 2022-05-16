Woman fatally struck by car while jogging in Cropwell Butler
A woman was killed when she was hit by a car while out jogging, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened in Cropwell Road, close to where it merges into Radcliffe Road, in Cropwell Butler at about 08:50 BST on Sunday.
Paramedics were in attendance but the woman died at the scene from her injuries, the force added.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or drivers with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
