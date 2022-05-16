Met Office issues thunderstorm warning across East Midlands
- Published
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across the East Midlands and much of the UK.
The Met Office said scattered storms were forecast to develop on Monday afternoon.
This could lead to disruption to transport from spray and standing water, and a risk of flooding, it said.
The yellow warning area covers most of the north of England, the Midlands, Northern Ireland and most of Wales, and lasts from 13:00 BST to 22:00.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.