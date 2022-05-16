Actress Zara Phythian and husband jailed for child sex offences
By Ben Truslove
BBC News
- Published
A film actress and her martial arts instructor husband have been jailed for child sex offences.
Zara Phythian - who appeared in Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch - groomed and sexually abused a girl together with her husband Victor Marke.
Marke also sexually abused another girl on his own.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Phythian, who is 37, was jailed for eight years while her husband, 59, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Judge Mark Watson said Marke was the "driving force behind the abuse".
"Most people have held, and continue to hold you in high esteem. That's due to the positive impact of your work [as martial arts instructors]," he said.
"Whilst that may help in mitigation, that is also why you were able to groom and corrupt the victims in this case and why you got away abusing them for so long."
Marke and Phythian both denied the offences but were found guilty by a jury and sentenced at the same court on Monday.
Marke was sentenced to four years for abusing a girl on his own and a further 10 years for the abuse of the second victim with Phythian.
Phythian was jailed for eight years for her part in the abuse of the second victim.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.