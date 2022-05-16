Stapleford: Pair charged with keeping man prisoner in house
- Published
Two brothers have been charged with assaulting a man and keeping him prisoner inside a house.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was kept at an address in Stapleford from 26 April until the following day.
During that time he suffered injuries to his face, ribs and legs during multiple assaults.
The two brothers, aged 19 and 20, were detained last week and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 30 May.
Both have been charged with multiple offences, including false imprisonment and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.