Nottingham car thieves jailed for attacking woman
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two robbers who assaulted a woman as they tried to force her into the boot of her car have been jailed.
Keiran Moss and Darren Dunstan targeted the woman in Castle Bridge Road, Castle Marina, Nottingham, in September.
Despite being put in a headlock and punched, the victim managed to escape, police said.
At Nottingham Crown Court, both pleaded guilty to robbery, with Moss jailed for five years and three months and Dunstan for five years.
Nottinghamshire Police said the pair approached the woman's car as she was parking, forced the driver's side door open, snatched her phone and dragged her out.
Moss told the woman to open the boot and get inside, warning her "don't be stupid or I'm going to beat you up" before punching her twice.
Despite this she broke free and ran for help, officers said.
Moss and Dunstan then fled in the car but were arrested just an hour later.
In custody, Dunstan assaulted one officer and racially abused a second, the force said.
Flashbacks
In addition to robbery, Moss, 36, of Wheatacre Road, Clifton, admitted driving while disqualified.
Dunstan 37, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, admitted assault of an emergency worker, racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage.
A victim impact statement said: "This whole experience has been life-changing and has caused me to suffer flashbacks and anxiety. It has left me worried about the safety of my family."
Det Con Gillian Cutts, said: "Moss and Dunstan's actions that night were absolutely deplorable.
"Both of them worked in tandem to put a woman through an incredibly distressing experience that she has sadly revealed she is still feeling the effects of to this day."
