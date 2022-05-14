Arnold: Man in court after explosives scare in street
- Published
A man has appeared in court over a bomb alert which saw around 25 people told to leave their homes.
Suspected explosives were found when officers went to a property on Finsbury Road in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday.
After further searches of the address, police said they were satisfied there was no link to terrorism.
Paul Staples, 45, has been charged with possessing an explosive substance and has been remanded in custody.
He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday and is due to appear a the same court on Friday, police said.
Det Sgt Laura Gooch said: "Specialist officers have now conducted further searches of the property and have discovered no further items of concern.
"I would like to thank local residents for their understanding and patience as we've worked to resolve this incident."
