Nottingham 10k event returns to city
After a three-year gap due to Covid, the Nottingham 10K is set to return to the city.
The event will take place around the University of Nottingham's campus.
Organisers said there was always a fantastic atmosphere at the event.
The event is one of several around the country organised by Run For All, a not-for-profit company which was a legacy of Jane Tomlinson, who raised millions of pounds for charity after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All said: "After a three-year break, we are really looking forward to meeting all the participants taking part in the 2022 Nottingham 10k.
"There's always a fantastic atmosphere as the spectators really get behind the runners, who I'm sure appreciate the support they receive.
"We invite runners of all abilities to take part, whether they are aiming for a PB, running with friends and family or fundraising for charity.
"We hope everyone taking part in this year's Nottingham 10K has a wonderful day, whether they will be participating, spectating or volunteering."
