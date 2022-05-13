Man and two boys, 15, arrested after Carlton BB gun attack
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a man was kicked, punched and shot with an imitation firearm.
Police said officers went to a house in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday after paramedics took the man to Queen's Medical Centre.
They said he was treated for bruising and two pellet wounds in his back.
A man aged 40 and two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and officers seized a BB gun.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man was attacked after an argument broke out at a house on Conway Road.
They said he managed to leave the property and called for an ambulance.
Officers then went to the house, where they had to force entry, and made the three arrests.
The man and two boys were taken into custody and have since been granted conditional bail.
