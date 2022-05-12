Boy, 10, injured after being knocked off bicycle in Eastwood
- Published
A 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being knocked off his bicycle by a car.
Police said they were called to the crash in Mansfield Road, Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, at about 17:20 BST on Friday.
The force said the child's injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.
Officers said they were working to understand what happened and have appealed for anyone with CCTV or relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.