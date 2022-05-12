Two arrested after off-road motorbike crash in Clifton
Two people have been arrested after a crash between an off-road motorbike, which was reported stolen, and a car that was "driven in pursuit".
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Rivergreen, Clifton, shortly after 03:00 BST on Wednesday.
A man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police said the 18-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury and was later released on bail.
The 42-year-old has been released under investigation.
Officers said they were working to understand what happened and would like to speak to any witnesses.
