Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Nottinghamshire farm
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A bird flu outbreak at a commercial poultry farm in Nottinghamshire has been confirmed.
A two-mile (3km) protection zone and six-mile (10km) surveillance zone are in place around the farm in Lowdham to restrict animal movements and visits, the county council said.
Earlier this month, the government relaxed housing measures for poultry and captive birds.
The council said although the virus can be passed to humans, the risk was low.
It urged people in the area not to touch dead or sick birds, and to keep pets away from them.
The county council's trading standards team will be visiting properties in the protection zone to identify households with captive birds or poultry to advise them of the new restrictions.
Road signs will also be put in place to notify people they are entering the surveillance zone.
'Follow the rules'
Mr Cotte, chairman of the Nottinghamshire County Council's communities committee, said: "The news of this confirmed case of avian flu in Nottinghamshire is upsetting and will obviously be of concern to residents and visitors to the area.
"However, the risk of the disease transferring from birds to humans is considered to be very low.
"That said, it is important that local bird owners know about the restrictions and follow the rules that are in place within the protection and surveillance zones."
The council added humans could not catch bird flu through airborne particles and food standards bodies have said it posed a very low food safety risk, with no impact on consuming properly cooked poultry products.
Anyone who finds dead wild birds has been urged by the authority to report them to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
