Exhibition reveals reclusive life of Phantom of the Opera duke
The life of a reclusive Victorian aristocrat who built tunnels and rooms under his home is being told in a new exhibition.
The 5th Duke of Portland had a reputation similar to that of the Phantom of the Opera, not least because of his love for an opera star.
However, a Nottinghamshire exhibition reveals another side to him.
Tunnel Vision, at The Harley Gallery and Portland Collection Museum at Welbeck, runs until the end of 2022.
The exhibition includes architectural models for some of his projects.
It also features portraits of his lost love Adelaide Kemble and highlights from his renowned art collection.
During his life, the duke constructed 2.75 miles (4.4km) of tunnels beneath his home at Welbeck Abbey.
From the 1860s, he constructed tunnels large enough for two carriages to pass, which connected various underground chambers - including a quarter-of-an-acre room with a 63ft (19m) roof span - and above ground buildings.
An underground railway was also built with heated dinner wagons - one of which is on display in the exhibition.
A desire not to be disturbed also led to the duke living having two letterboxes cut into his bedroom door, for incoming and outgoing post.
As a young man, he was an admirer of Ms Kemble, one of the renowned opera singers of the age.
He proposed to her, only to find out she was already married and kept it a secret to protect her career.
The 5th Duke was also a keen art collector and The Portland Collection remains home to many pieces that he chose.
He bought more than 50 paintings, including works by Reynolds and Mytens, over 70 miniatures and an array of ceramics.
Lisa Gee, director of The Harley Gallery, said: "We wanted to illustrate that the 5th Duke was more than a tunnel builder.
"He was a true man of his times; a great art collector, prolific correspondent, philanthropist, and innovator, using the latest technology and design.
"Welbeck and The Portland Collection was greatly improved by the duke for his heirs and future generations."
