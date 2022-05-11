Nottingham pensioner pushed over in parking row, police say
- Published
A row over parking on a city estate led to a man in his 80s being pushed to the ground and neighbours threatened with a knife, police said.
Officers were called to Player Street, The Meadows, Nottingham, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday following the dispute.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault. He was later released under investigation.
The man in his eighties was not seriously hurt.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.