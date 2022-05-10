Ashley Cole feared he would die in robbery, court hears
By Samantha Noble & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
Former England footballer Ashley Cole told police he thought he was going to die during a robbery at his home, a court has heard.
The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal left-back broke down during a police interview shown at Nottingham Crown Court.
He described how four masked men "charged" at his windows, and demanded watches and jewellery in January 2020.
A number of defendants are on trial over various offences, with one accused of robbing Mr Cole and his partner.
Kurtis Dilks, 34, from Clifton in Nottingham, was allegedly involved in robbing Mr Cole and Sharon Canu in Surrey.
The court previously heard their two young children were present and Ms Canu was threatened with a knife.
However, the majority of the charges relate to the theft of the £3.5m Portland tiara from the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire.
Three men have also been charged over a raid at Hull City footballer Tom Huddlestone's home, in which an FA Cup runners-up medal, a £121,000 engagement ring and watches were stolen on 1 May 2019.
The trial continues.
The defendants and charges
- Matthew Johnson, 35, of Kingsthorpe Close in Nottingham. He is accused of one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of converting criminal property
- Darren Stokes, 32, of Staunton Drive in Nottingham. He is accused of one count of converting criminal property
- Ashley Cumberpatch, 36, previously of First Avenue in Carlton, Nottinghamshire. He is accused of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery
- Adrian Eddishaw, 34, of Northall Avenue in Bulwell, Nottingham. He is accused of one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of converting criminal property
- Andrew MacDonald, 42, of no fixed address. He is accused of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery
- Kurtis Dilks, 34, of Whitegate Vale in Clifton, Nottingham. He is accused of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, four counts of converting criminal property, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery
- Christopher Yorke, 50, of Rose Ash Lane in Nottingham. He is accused of one count of converting criminal property
- Gordon Thornhill, 49, of Mosswood Crescent in Nottingham. He is accused of one count of converting criminal property
- Tevfik Guccuk, 41, of Houndsden Road, Southgate, London. He is accused of five counts of converting criminal property
- Sercan Evsin, 27, of Meadow Close in Barnet. He is accused of four counts of converting criminal property
