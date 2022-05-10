Arrest after car crashes into Eastwood restaurant

Emergency services were called to Nottingham Road in the early hours of Monday

A man has been arrested after a restaurant was damaged when a car crashed into its security shutter.

Emergency services were called to the business in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, at 02:20 BST on Monday.

Extensive damage was done to the property but there was no immediate sign of the driver or vehicle.

But Nottinghamshire Police said they quickly traced a 40-year-old man, who was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink-driving and criminal damage.

He remains in custody for questioning.

