Arrest after car crashes into Eastwood restaurant
- Published
A man has been arrested after a restaurant was damaged when a car crashed into its security shutter.
Emergency services were called to the business in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, at 02:20 BST on Monday.
Extensive damage was done to the property but there was no immediate sign of the driver or vehicle.
But Nottinghamshire Police said they quickly traced a 40-year-old man, who was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink-driving and criminal damage.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.