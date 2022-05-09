Woman rescued from large Nottinghamshire house fire
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A woman has been rescued uninjured from a large house fire in Nottinghamshire, the fire service has said.
About 30 firefighters were required to put out the blaze earlier in Cropwell Road, Radcliffe on Trent, after they were called at about 12:30 BST.
People living in the area were warned by the fire service to keep windows and doors shut as smoke spread.
A stretch of road was also shut between the A46 and the A52 while the fire was dealt with.
'Challenging' fire
Phil Revill, group manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The mother of the occupant was still in the property but very quickly we managed to get her out to a place of safety and she's fine.
"The house looks to have had a fire that started either on first floor or in roof space.
"When we arrived, it was fully involved so the roof was on fire from one corner to the next, so quite a challenging incident for the crews involved.
"Because of the nature of the fire - the structural damage - we could be here for several hours, possibly even through the night into tomorrow."
