Man charged over woman stabbed in Worksop
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman was found with stab injuries at a house in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to Watson Road in Worksop at about 18:30 BST on Thursday after reports a woman had been attacked with a knife.
She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 46-year-old from Worksop was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.
