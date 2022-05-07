Hijab-wearing Nottinghamshire firefighter earns inspiration award
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
The first hijab-wearing firefighter in the UK has been recognised for inspiring young people at an awards ceremony.
Uroosa Arshid, based at West Bridgford fire station, first joined Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2019 as an apprentice.
The 27-year-old was named winner of the Young Person Role Model Award in the Women in the Fire Service Awards.
An awards ceremony for all the winners will take place on 10 June.
Ms Arshid said it was an honour to win, adding: "It is an overwhelming feeling because it is not something I set out to do.
"I just wanted to achieve my dream of becoming a firefighter."
Craig Parkin, chief fire officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Uroosa is a fantastic firefighter and being able to tell her story has now given young people around the world hope that they can achieve their dreams of becoming a firefighter, no matter who they are."
