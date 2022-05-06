Nottingham music shop set to close after nearly 40 years
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A music shop that has been selling instruments and sheet music for nearly 40 years could disappear if a new owner cannot be found.
Windblowers in Derby Road, Nottingham, was set up by David Oldershaw and Margaret Frogson in 1983, but they said it was "time to hand over the baton".
The pair are planning to retire and they are looking for a new musical entrepreneur to run the business.
Without a new owner, the shop will close for good at the end of the year.
Mr Oldershaw said he was working as an engineer when he had the idea of setting up the music shop in the late 1970s.
When the shop opened, Ms Frogson said it "grew tremendously" and they soon needed to hire more staff.
Over the years the shop has had many customers who were well-known in the music industry, including the Kanneh-Mason family.
Mr Oldershaw said: "It's our baby and it's been our livelihood.
"It's taken us all over the world - we've been to virtually every European country with one orchestra or another, playing or supporting."
With plans to retire soon, Mr Oldershaw said they were looking for an entrepreneur with music and engineering skills to take over.
Ms Frogson said they will have to close the shop if a new owner cannot be found.
"The family don't want to take it on and we're just getting too old and we just feel really sad that it will be the end of an era," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.