Actress Zara Phythian denies threesomes with underage girl
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
An actress has denied taking part in threesomes with her now-husband and an underage girl.
Zara Phythian - who appeared in Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch - is on trial accused of abusing the girl when she was aged 13, 14 and 15.
Her husband Victor Marke has admitted having sexual activity with the girl, but claimed she was 18 at the time.
Ms Phythian told jurors at Nottingham Crown Court she was not involved in the sexual activity herself.
Her barrister, James Varley, asked her: "Have you ever had any sexual contact with [girl's name]?"
She replied: "No, not at all."
Mr Varley asked Ms Phythian about her relationship with Mr Marke, who is 23 years older than her and was previously her martial arts instructor.
She said they got together shortly before her 20th birthday, which was in May 2005. The girl is alleged to have been abused between 2005 and 2008.
'That's not true'
Prosecution barrister Ahmed Hossain asked Ms Phythian about the first occasion when she is alleged to have had a threesome with the girl and Mr Marke.
The girl told police Ms Phythian had dared her to give Mr Marke oral sex.
However, in her evidence, Ms Phythian maintained she was not present when the girl gave Mr Marke oral sex, and insisted the girl was 18 when it happened.
Mr Hossain said: "Can I suggest that what actually happened was [she] was 13 or 14 and you were the one who said 'do you want to play a game of dare?'"
Ms Phythian replied: "That's not true."
Mr Hossain said: "And you then performed oral sex on Mr Marke and she copied you, didn't she?"
Ms Phythian replied: "She didn't."
Mr Hossain said: "And your husband had directed you and her as to what to do."
Ms Phythian replied: "No, he did not. The sexual activity you have described did not happen and it has been fabricated."
Mr Marke was also cross-examined by the prosecutor, after starting his evidence the day before.
He said Ms Phythian was upstairs in their house when the girl gave him oral sex.
"I cheated on her," he said. "It's a low point of my life. I'm ashamed of it."
But Mr Hossain said he was not telling the truth.
He said: "In effect there were threesomes encouraged by you and Zara when she [the girl] was 13, 14, 15, 16 and beyond. That's the reality, isn't it?"
Mr Marke replied: "No, it's not the reality at all."
The court has heard the couple are both martial arts instructors in Nottinghamshire.
Mr Marke, who is 59, lives in Ravenshead, while Ms Phythian, 36, lives in Mansfield.
The couple are jointly accused of 14 charges of sexual activity with a child in relation to the girl they allegedly had threesomes with.
Mr Marke is also accused of four additional charges of indecently assaulting a child, which are in relation to a 15-year-old girl he allegedly abused between 2002 and 2003.
The trial continues.
