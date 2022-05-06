Nottingham Poetry Festival suspended by Covid returns to city
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Poet Michael Rosen is due to make one of his first public appearances since contracting coronavirus.
The former children's laureate will be reading work at the Nottingham Poetry Festival.
It will be one of his first appearances since his 12-week stay in hospital with the virus.
The event, which starts later, is due to run until 15 May and will feature names such as Roger McGough and British poet laureate Simon Armitage.
Festival founder Henry Normal said it was "brilliant" the event was returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Nottingham-born Mr Normal was the co-writer of TV and film hits such as The Royle Family, The Mrs Merton Show and Coogan's Run, as well as being the producer of Gavin and Stacey, Alan Partridge and the Oscar-nominated film Philomena.
"It's so brilliant to see Nottingham Poetry Festival grow into one of the very best in the country," he said.
"The community engagement, the energy, the breadth of quality and innovation now rivals any poetry festival in the UK."
Mr Normal plans to present stories, jokes and poems at Lakeside, on 12 May.
Mr Rosen will be sharing his poems at Metronome on 12 May, while Mr McGough will be introducing a new collection at Djanogly Theatre at the Lakeside on 14 May.
Simon Armitage's band, LYR, will close the festival on 15 May.
Other names set to feature at the festival include Casey Bailey and Jah Digga.