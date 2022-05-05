Bus to mark Platinum Jubilee unveiled in Nottingham
A bus to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne has been unveiled in Nottingham.
The double decker, which has been named the Jubilee Bus, has been painted purple, white and platinum, Nottingham City Transport (NCT) said.
It was officially unveiled on Wednesday in the city by dignitaries, including Nottinghamshire's Lord Lieutenant.
The UK will have a four-day bank holiday at the beginning of June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
NCT said it was a "spare" bus and will be used on double-decker routes on its network in and around the city.
Managing director, David Astill, said: "NCT has proudly served Nottingham for 144 years and it is remarkable that for almost half of that time the same sovereign, HRH Elizabeth II, has served her country and commonwealth.
"We think it appropriate to acknowledge her achievement on behalf of the city."
The company said it also commemorated the Silver Jubilee in 1977 with two silver buses.
