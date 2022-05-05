Drunk teenage carjacker who threatened woman in jailed
- Published
A drunk who threatened a woman with a knife before ordering her and a child out of a car has been jailed for four years.
Tyler Gillespie approached the woman in Leamington Drive, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, shortly after midnight on 19 June 2021.
Gillespie, now 20 and of no fixed address, drove off at high speed but was later stopped by police, who found items from a house he had burgled.
He was sentenced on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Gillespie - who pleaded guilty to burglary, dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving with no insurance and robbery when appearing at Nottingham Crown Court - said he pulled over as he was "bladdered" and "didn't want to die".
Det Con Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Gillespie put his victims through an extremely frightening ordeal and was lucky not to cause serious injury to other road users during the truly appalling display of driving that followed."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.