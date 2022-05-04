Lottery winners who bagged £10,000 a month pursue paranormal passion
By Alex Smith & PA news agency
A lottery winner whose shock was captured on camera by her partner has said the £10,000-a-month win still feels surreal.
Laura Hoyle, from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, and her partner Kirk Stevens won the prize - lasting for 30 years - during a national Covid lockdown last March.
Since the win, Ms Hoyle has given up work and the pair have bought a house.
The money has also enabled them to pursue their passion for ghost-hunting.
Ms Hoyle matched all five main numbers plus the Life Ball to win the top prize in the Set For Life draw on 1 March.
Recalling the call more than a year later, the 40-year-old said: "I was physically shaking as I told the lady: 'I think I've won the lottery!'
"And the ridiculous part was that, as I waited for Camelot to call me back, I still had to join work meetings online. I could hardly speak, let alone make any sense."
After the win was confirmed - but before the call ended - Mr Stevens had opened four bottles of prosecco.
'Posh telephone voice'
In addition to having their sights on the supernatural, Mr Stevens - a manufacturing engineer - is continuing a Master's degree in mechanical engineering.
The 38-year-old eventually plans to open a business making paranormal investigation products.
"Winning Set For Life has given us the best of both worlds," he said.
"We are doing what we want to do and because we have this money every month, for life, we are so chilled and relaxed about things."
Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, added: "I've seen every type of emotion when delivering the big news. Tears, laughter, screaming, absolute silence and total disbelief - just like Laura's reaction.
"Some put on their posh 'telephone voice', while others like Laura and Kirk are just themselves, and the beauty of their winning moment is that it was captured on camera."
